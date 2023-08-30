Golf influencer playing from the tips in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A social media golf influencer is traveling the country looking for the best greens and the most followers.

Malosi Togisala is going shot-for-shot on the green and on the screen.

Togisala is from Utah, but he has been playing from the tips right here in Lubbock over the past couple of weeks, meeting people and making waves on his social media accounts.

Togisala has gone from zero followers to nearly 40,000 on Instagram with another 12,000 on TikTok since Oct. 2022.

“It’s just crazy how much West Texas has grown my social media,” Togisala said. “Not a lot of people are doing like this. Like Instagram golf, social media golf, I guess you could say. So, it’s super fun for me to be out here doing it.”

Togisala is visiting cities across the state, including Amarillo, Plainview, Seminole, Dallas and San Antonio, but he still has a few to mark off the list.

“I need to get down to, like, Midland and Odessa,” Togisala said. “As far as Lubbock, I’ve played every golf course here in town.”

It is not just the fairway he has found is fair along the way. He stated the West Texas hospitality has been up to par during his trip.

“I’ve met a lot of people, like locals here in Lubbock who’ve been so supportive and loving towards me,” Togisala said. “It’s like open arms to say ‘hey, come golf with us.’”

Even with his newfound popularity online, it’s still a side job for Togisala right now, something he hopes will change in the near future.

“It’s just amazing just to do it,” Togisala said. “Hopefully it does become a full-time gig. I know that once I get more into the YouTube space, hopefully if I keep being consistent, something could happen. You never know.”

Until then, Togisala is just enjoying the ride.

“For right now, I’m just I’m Big Moe you know,” Togisala said. “I just want to have fun with it. Show off where I’m at, and when that day comes, it will come, and I’m more so just excited for this journey part. Everyone always looks at the results, like the end goal, it’s the journey that makes you who you are.”

