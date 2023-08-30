Community Coverage Tour
Heart of the Plains Kennel Club AKC Dog Shows, Obedience and Rally Trials

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Heart of the Plains Kennel Club will be hosting 3 days of American Kennel Club licensed dog shows and obedience and rally trials at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall, September 2nd thru 4th, 2023. The Club will also host conformation All Breed Open Shows on September 3rd and 4th, featuring rare breeds.

Dogs attending these shows will be competing in Conformation, Obedience and Rally. In conformation, the judge compares the dogs in competition with his interpretation of the perfect dog as described in the breed’s written standard. The dog coming closest to the breed standard will be awarded points toward its championship title or hopefully move on to Group and Best In Show competition.

In Obedience, dogs will be scored on their proficiency in heeling, retrieving, jumping, signal work and scent discrimination. The AKC sport of Rally will also be exhibited at these shows. Rally competition is a planned heeling course that includes a variety of turns, serpentine moves and jumps. In both Obedience and Rally, exhibitors will be competing for qualifying scores toward AKC titles. Each day will have an entry of hundreds of dogs, coming from the surrounding states and foreign countries. Many of the top winning dogs in the nation will compete at these shows.

In celebration of the Club’s 75th anniversary, the shows will also display the winning artwork from Lubbock Cooper East Elementary for the Club’s 17th “Kid’s Art Show at the Dog Show.” There will be free educational material offered to the public and no admission fee will be charged for these shows. No unentered dogs please. For more information, call 806-794-1256, 806-535-3794, email at spotc@compuserve.com or visit us on Facebook at Heart of the Plains Kennel Club

The Heart of the Plains Kennel Club is a charitable organization who not only hosts licensed American Kennel Club dog shows, obedience and rally trials and scent work trials but is dedicated to the promotion of responsible dog ownership and various dog sports through its educational programs. The club was founded in 1948.

