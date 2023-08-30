KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Buster

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Buster, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a 9-month-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about a month.

Buster is a happy-go-lucky boy. He loves to smile when he sees you and loves to give kisses. He is also very outgoing and wants to be friends with everyone he meets. He does need some work on his leash manners, but he is very food motivated.

Buster is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

