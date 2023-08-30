Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Buster

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Buster, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a 9-month-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about a month.

Buster is a happy-go-lucky boy. He loves to smile when he sees you and loves to give kisses. He is also very outgoing and wants to be friends with everyone he meets. He does need some work on his leash manners, but he is very food motivated.

Buster is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check our last Pet of the Day: Meet Peaches.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akecia Ramirez, 37
LPD: Woman charged with manslaughter in connection with 2022 crash
Kassandra Aguayo, 29
Lubbock woman indicted on 2022 murder charge
An early Sunday morning crash has left two men from Shallowater dead.
Shallowater motorcyclists die in crash west of New Deal
Six Arrested in Human Trafficking Operation in Downtown Lubbock
Six Arrested in Human Trafficking Operation in Downtown Lubbock
Officials said an Amarillo man was indicted on charges for dealing drugs and having 76 firearms...
Amarillo man indicted on charges for dealing drugs, having 76 firearms, 54 Glock switches

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Buster
Meet Isaac, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a two-year-old shepherd mix.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Isaac
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Isaac
Meet Peaches, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a one-year-old pitbull...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Peaches