Lamesa man killed in Dawson County motorcycle crash

DAWSON COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Lamesa man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Dawson County Tuesday night.

Just after 6:30 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on FM 829, north of Patricia. According to the crash investigation, 63-year-old Roy Dickerman was driving north and veered off the S curve of the roadway then overcorrected, causing the motorcycle to roll several times.

Dickerman died at the scene of the crash.

