LIVE: Lubbock County Expo Center announces new founding sponsor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The board in charge of the Lubbock County Expo Center is announcing a new sponsor on Wednesday.

Capital Farm Credit has reportedly committed to the project and will be recognized as a founding sponsor.

The company stated the Expo Center will have a positive impact on the South Plains community.

Other sponsors for the project include Great Plains Distributors and Terry County Tractor.

The Expo Center Committee plans to break ground this year and fully open in 2025.

