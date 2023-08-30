Lubbock For the Kids to host 11th annual fundraiser event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock For the Kids annual fundraiser will be held at Abuelo’s all day Saturday, Sept. 2!

The fundraiser has benefited children in our area for 11 years and helped more than 2,7000 kids. Proceeds will benefit the Children’s Home of Lubbock.

Musical lineup:

11 a.m. Jerry Brownlow

11:30 a.m. Cary C Banks Steve Williams

12 p.m. Ryan Spivey

12:30 p.m. Ron Riley

1 p.m. D.G. Derwyn Glenn Flewellyn

1:30 p.m. Mark Wallney

2 p.m. Amber Pennington Bjerregaard Michael X-Ray Corbin

2:30 p.m. Gary Nix Brian Ahburn Lonnie Kuss

3 p.m. Kelly Hastey

3:30 p.m. John Sprott

4 p.m. Solya Solya Lowe

4:30 p.m. Don Holladay Kurt Melle

5 p.m. Joy Harris

5:30 p.m. Rode Morrow

6 p.m. Gypsy Jayne

6:30 p.m. Wade Parks

7 p.m. Lonnie Joe Howell

7:30 p.m. Jere Lowe Matt Saed

8 p.m. Jeff McCreight

8:30 p.m. Robert Lopez

9 p.m. Heather Hedge Baker

9:30 p.m. Kent Mings

*MC’s Kurt Kiser, Terry McEdlowney, Paul Bullock and Ayn Bowron

