Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Lubbock For the Kids to host 11th annual fundraiser event

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock For the Kids annual fundraiser will be held at Abuelo’s all day Saturday, Sept. 2!

The fundraiser has benefited children in our area for 11 years and helped more than 2,7000 kids. Proceeds will benefit the Children’s Home of Lubbock.

Musical lineup:

  • 11 a.m. Jerry Brownlow
  • 11:30 a.m. Cary C Banks Steve Williams
  • 12 p.m. Ryan Spivey
  • 12:30 p.m. Ron Riley
  • 1 p.m. D.G. Derwyn Glenn Flewellyn
  • 1:30 p.m. Mark Wallney
  • 2 p.m. Amber Pennington Bjerregaard Michael X-Ray Corbin
  • 2:30 p.m. Gary Nix Brian Ahburn Lonnie Kuss
  • 3 p.m. Kelly Hastey
  • 3:30 p.m. John Sprott
  • 4 p.m. Solya Solya Lowe
  • 4:30 p.m. Don Holladay Kurt Melle
  • 5 p.m. Joy Harris
  • 5:30 p.m. Rode Morrow
  • 6 p.m. Gypsy Jayne
  • 6:30 p.m. Wade Parks
  • 7 p.m. Lonnie Joe Howell
  • 7:30 p.m. Jere Lowe Matt Saed
  • 8 p.m. Jeff McCreight
  • 8:30 p.m. Robert Lopez
  • 9 p.m. Heather Hedge Baker
  • 9:30 p.m. Kent Mings

*MC’s Kurt Kiser, Terry McEdlowney, Paul Bullock and Ayn Bowron

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kassandra Aguayo, 29
Lubbock woman indicted on 2022 murder charge
Akecia Ramirez, 37
LPD: Woman charged with manslaughter in connection with 2022 crash
An early Sunday morning crash has left two men from Shallowater dead.
Shallowater motorcyclists die in crash west of New Deal
Six Arrested in Human Trafficking Operation in Downtown Lubbock
Six Arrested in Human Trafficking Operation in Downtown Lubbock
Officials said an Amarillo man was indicted on charges for dealing drugs and having 76 firearms...
Amarillo man indicted on charges for dealing drugs, having 76 firearms, 54 Glock switches

Latest News

Noon Notebook: Lubbock For the Kids
This years’ show weekend will be September 2-4, 2023 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center...
Heart of the Plains Kennel Club AKC Dog Shows, Obedience and Rally Trials
Noon Notebook: American Kennel Club Dog Shows, Obedience & Rally trials
Community National Bank Ribbon Cutting Ceremony