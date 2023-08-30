Lubbock woman indicted on 2022 murder charge

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman has been indicted after a man was found murdered in his home.

On Nov. 11, 2022, police responded to the 5400 block of I-27 where they found 66-year-old Ramon Flores dead in his home. Although there was no signs of struggle within the home, police ruled Flores’ death a homicide.

During the investigation, authorities identified 30-year-old Kassandra Aguayo as a suspect in the murder. After she was located and taken into custody, she told police she put “a bag over [Flores’] head and when that didn’t work she stabbed him in the stomach,” according to a warrant.

She also stated she “watched Ray to make sure he died,” according to the warrant.

Police were also informed by Flores’ family that Aguayo was his “live-in girlfriend” for a period of time.

She is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

