Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Lubbock woman indicted on 2022 murder charge

Kassandra Aguayo, 29
Kassandra Aguayo, 29(Lubbock Co. Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman has been indicted after a man was found murdered in his home.

On Nov. 11, 2022, police responded to the 5400 block of I-27 where they found 66-year-old Ramon Flores dead in his home. Although there was no signs of struggle within the home, police ruled Flores’ death a homicide.

During the investigation, authorities identified 30-year-old Kassandra Aguayo as a suspect in the murder. After she was located and taken into custody, she told police she put “a bag over [Flores’] head and when that didn’t work she stabbed him in the stomach,” according to a warrant.

She also stated she “watched Ray to make sure he died,” according to the warrant.

Police were also informed by Flores’ family that Aguayo was his “live-in girlfriend” for a period of time.

She is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Murder warrant: woman admits to watching man to ‘make sure he died’

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early Sunday morning crash has left two men from Shallowater dead.
Shallowater motorcyclists die in crash west of New Deal
Six Arrested in Human Trafficking Operation in Downtown Lubbock
Six Arrested in Human Trafficking Operation in Downtown Lubbock
Scattered thundershowers and rain showers bring some much needed rain to the viewing area today...
South Plains Rain Outlook
Akecia Ramirez, 37
LPD: Woman charged with manslaughter in connection with 2022 crash
23-year-old Saul Garcia and 21-year-old Rudy Redford, Jr.
2 injured, 2 in custody after West Lubbock shooting

Latest News

shortage of sports officials
Lubbock high schools seeing shortage of sports officials
Lubbock high schools seeing shortage of sports officials
Medical pod at Lubbock County Detention Center
Officials address ‘significant cost’ of medical care for Lubbock Co. inmates
$8 million spent on medical care for Lubbock County inmates in 2022