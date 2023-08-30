Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Pinky the dog finds forever home after spending 268 days at adoption agency

A dog named Pinky was adopted after spending 268 days at the Kentucky Humane Society.
A dog named Pinky was adopted after spending 268 days at the Kentucky Humane Society.(Kentucky Humane Society)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Gray News) - A dog in Kentucky has found her forever home after spending nearly nine months waiting to be adopted.

According to the Kentucky Humane Society, Pinky the dog was one of its longest residents after she spent 268 days at the facility.

The animal care team said when Pinky first arrived, she was stressed and anxious whenever she was left alone. But with help from its behavior team, she made tremendous strides.

“We are beyond thrilled to see Pinky happy, healthy and thriving with her forever family,” the adoption team shared. “We are grateful for those who have been there for her every step of the way.”

Last week, Pinky’s care team celebrated her adoption with a special cake and shirts while they said their goodbyes.

“Pinky Pie, we’ve made our fair share of wonderful memories,” the team shared. “Pinky found an adoring family who will cherish her forever.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brownfield ISD
Brownfield High School classes canceled after teacher dies from ‘medical emergency’
Kassandra Aguayo, 29
Lubbock woman indicted on 2022 murder charge
Akecia Ramirez, 37
LPD: Woman charged with manslaughter in connection with 2022 crash
An early Sunday morning crash has left two men from Shallowater dead.
Shallowater motorcyclists die in crash west of New Deal
A Lamesa man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Dawson County Tuesday night.
Lamesa man killed in Dawson County motorcycle crash

Latest News

People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
A new NERF-themed action park will open in Tennessee in 2024.
NERF-themed action park to open in Tennessee next year
FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life...
Alex Murdaugh loses prison phone privileges after lawyer records phone call for documentary, officials say
Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Trump blasts New York fraud case, claims he prevented nuclear war in transcript of April testimony
Police and beekeepers in Canada found themselves in a sticky situation this morning after...
5 million bees fall off truck onto roadway in Canada; drivers asked to close windows