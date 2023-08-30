Community Coverage Tour
Super Blue Moon in Wednesday night forecast

By Shania Jackson
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday night’s moon will not be the color blue.

It’s called a Blue Moon because it is the second full moon happening this month. This moon is super because it appears bigger and brighter, and will be closer to us. On Wednesday night, the moon will be 222,043 miles from Earth compared to a normal full moon, which is 240,000 miles from Earth.

As far as temperatures go, there will not be much going on in this week’s forecast. Wednesday night will be mostly clear, which is perfect for us to see the moon. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 60s, with south winds around 5 mph.

Thursday will be hotter with high temperatures in the upper 90s. Southwest winds will be around 5 to 10 mph with sunny skies. Thursday evening will be fair with temperatures in the mid-60s. Expect clear skies with southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Highs
Highs

Friday through Sunday will be hotter with high temperatures in the upper 90s and sunny skies. Monday, Labor Day, will be in the triple digits. There may be some rain in the forecast next Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 90s still.

