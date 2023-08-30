U.S. Senators stop in Lubbock to hear Farm Bill priorities

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two U.S. Senators will head back to Washington after hearing concerns from farmers and ranchers in West Texas. The two stopped in Lubbock Wednesday to hear priorities for this next Farm Bill.

Producers had a lot to tell Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Arkansas Senator John Boozman after a rough few years with higher input cost and weather challenges. So, Senator Cruz is leaving the Hub City with an idea of what it’s like.

“The job of a farmer or rancher is not easy,” Senator Cruz said.

One of the topics brought up was making sure trade is possible. The CEO of Plains Cotton Growers, Kody Bessent, said at least 85% of all cotton grown in the nation is exported to other countries.

“So, having robust trade policies and good trade agreements where we can export our product is a huge topic,” Bessent said.

Senator Cruz said trade is a priority for him even outside of the Farm Bill legislation.

“We need to be opening up foreign markets for Texas farmers and Texas ranchers,” Senator Cruz said. “We can produce some of the best crops in the world, some of the best livestock, some of the best cattle in the world but we got to be able to get into foreign markets.”

Bessent has been at many Farm Bill discussions with representatives. He said crafting a better safety net is always a big topic.

“We’ve got to figure out a way to retool, redevelop the Farm Bill so it’s more meaningful when it kicks in and when it’s useful to the producer,” Bessent said.

Senator Boozman serves in the Senate Committee on Agriculture. He said the reference price should fluctuate with inflation, and definitely needs to be at a different place than it’s at now, because from the current Farm Bill was passed in 2018 using data from 2012.

“So, we’ve got over ten-year old data right now that are where these things are based on,” Senator Boozman said.

Senator Cruz said lawmakers are working on crafting the 2023 Farm Bill, but it probably won’t make the Sept. 30 deadline.

