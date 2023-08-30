Wednesday morning top stories: Hurricane Idalia makes landfall on Florida’s west coast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Woman arrested in connection with deadly 2022 crash

Akecia Ramirez is charged with manslaughter in the death of her passenger Jenny Ybarra

Police say she lost control of her car and hit a pole killing Ybarra

Full story here: LPD: Woman charged with manslaughter in connection with 2022 crash

Tracking hurricane Idalia

Hurricane Idalia is getting closer to making landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region

The category three storm could produce a catastrophic storm surge, along with flooding rain and 125 mile per hour winds

Track the storm here: Hurricane Idalia makes landfall on Florida’s west coast as a dangerous Category 3 storm

Graduate student charged with murder

The suspect in a deadly shooting at the University of North Carolina is now charged with first-degree murder

Police say Tailei Qi killed his faculty advisor

Read more here: University of North Carolina graduate student left building right after killing advisor, police say

