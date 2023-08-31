Brother, sister found shot to death on Georgia interstate, police say

Community Coverage Tour
On Aug. 27, the brother and sister, later identified as Juan Angel Montes, 16, and Maria Rosaria Montes Dorantes, 23, were found dead on the shoulder of the I-85 and 985 split, police said. They were found shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the grass by someone passing by.(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BUFORD, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Police are investigating the deaths of a brother and sister after they were found on the shoulder of an interstate in Georgia.

Police in Gwinnett County are asking for information on what led to the shooting deaths of 16-year-old Juan Angel Montes and 23-year-old Maria Rosaria Montes.

The two were found dead in the grass on the shoulder of the Interstate 85 and 985 split on Aug. 27 shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The person who found the two told police they pulled over because of car troubles, according to an incident report. They told police the brother and sister were bleeding, not conscious and not breathing, the incident report states.

Police said there were no vehicles near them when they were found.

Police said the medical examiner’s office reported the siblings had died from gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5300, Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477 or report anonymously online.

