Bushland and Candadian set for clash of non-district foes

Bushland and Canadian face off in Game of the Week.
Bushland and Canadian face off in Game of the Week.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Week 2 of the high school football season will see a number of great matchups, but few rise to the level of the battle between the two dominant programs in Bushland and Canadian.

Two of the best teams in 3A. One in Division I and one in Division II. Both expected to make deep playoff runs.

Friday night will serve as one of the first measuring stick games for each team to judge where they are at this early stage of the season.

“Bushland is an extremely good opponent.” Canadian head coach Andy Cavalier said. “Coach Reynolds and his staff do a fabulous job. They’ve gotten the best of us the last two years. I know it will be a challenge, I know it’s going to take our best.”

This will be the fourth straight year these two teams have matched up, with 2021′s overtime thriller serving as the best of the bunch.

“We just kept swinging. that’s what I told the kids, just keep swinging.” Bushland head coach Josh Reynolds said, recollecting on the matchup. “We just kept fighting and they probably didn’t play their best half the second half and some things went our way. You got to play to the game that’s given to you that night and just find a way to win.”

Once the final whistle is blown in this one, it’s likely both teams will be feeling thankful they won’t have to go through each other for a gold ball come playoff time.

NewsChannel10 will have coverage of this matchup on-air Friday night and an interview with the winning coach during The Wrap Up at 11:00 p.m. on NewsChannel10 Too.

