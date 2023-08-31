Children’s Home of Lubbock opens salon for kids, looking for volunteer hair dressers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Children’s Home of Lubbock is celebrating a new addition to its campus in hopes of giving the kids staying there a new look and a sense of normalcy.

The organization has been serving the Lubbock community for over 65 years, acting as a safe place for over 7 thousand children who may have suffered problems at home.

“The kids that we take care of, they are not private places kids, they are not placed by a family that wants to get away, or not deal with their kids, or these kids are getting too tough,” Luke Mason, the director of development for the Children’s Home of Lubbock, said. “These kids are placed by the state of Texas that are pulled from homes by CPS.”

Mason stated around 40 children are on campus at a time and most show up traumatized and scared.

“A lot of these kids show up at 3 a.m. with a trash bag, not enough shoes, not enough clothes,” said Mason.

The new salon on campus is just one small way the home can give these kids their confidence back.

“I know it’s a crazy world out there, and it’s not fair for them to be in this crazy world,” Mason said. “To make it as normal as possible is our goal.”

Mason stated some of the children do not feel comfortable leaving the campus, which is another reason for bringing the salon to them. Now, the campus just needs hairdressers to volunteer their time to make these kids feel right at home.

“Give back, that’s how we become a better city, that’s how we become a better world; Lubbock is a great place, but we could always use some more help,” said Mason.

Those who are interested in volunteering, the Children’s Home of Lubbock can be reached at (806)-762-0481.

