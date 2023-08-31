City council hears suggested amendments to new Unified Development Code

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock residents had an opportunity to go in front of city council to propose amendments to the new Unified Development Code on Wednesday.

That big book of rules regulates how land can be developed and zoned in Lubbock.

While the council has already approved the UDC, it can be amended up until it goes into effect on Oct. 1.

The council listened to both sides of the suggested amendments for more than two hours.

One of the main amendments involved two projects that have already been rejected once. A dozen amendments were put before city council, covering everything from landscaping to the definition of a family.

One major sticking point involved zoning near Texas Tech University that would allow mid to high-rise apartment complexes to be built in residential neighborhoods.

UDC zoning map (kcbd)

“If we look through the map a little more closely we’ll find that dark green is scattered amongst residential neighborhoods,” one resident said. “If you look around the city you’ll find more examples of that.”

The adopted UDC currently allows for the construction of mixed use buildings up to 75 feet tall in those areas.

The areas under discussion involved the construction of apartment complexes near 19th Street and University Avenue, and in the South Overton neighborhood.

“There has been immeasurable discussion in the last three four five months over projects that are obviously over 45 feet,” one man told the council. “A bunch of emotion through those conversations. I would hope that council and planning and zoning would adopt a premise for a vertical mixed use of maximum height of 45 feet.”

The proposed amendment would do just that, something one of the property owners says is specifically directed at him and his company’s efforts to build the new complex.

“They’re afraid we’re going to come back and try it again,” the property owner said. “It’s likely we will. I just think it’s wrong to change something for a single property. The aim here is to prevent us from being able to do what we want to do there.”

