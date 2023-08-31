Community Coverage Tour
Idalou police chief ‘dragged’ after suspect flees from traffic stop

Cross-county police chase
Cross-county police chase(KCBD, Julio Iglesias)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A suspect is in custody after fleeing in his car from a traffic stop and “dragging” the Idalou chief of police.

Just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Police Chief Eric Williams pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of 7th Street and Walnut Street, according to a release from the City of Idalou.

When he approached the car, Williams smelled marijuana and asked the three individuals inside to exit, according to the release. All three people, including driver Devin Gandall, got out of the vehicle.

Gandall later got back into the car and put it in reverse, “dragging Chief Williams,” according to the release. Williams was left with minor injuries.

Gandall drove away from the traffic stop, resulting in a police chase. He drove east out of Lubbock County, crossing into Crosby County. He was finally stopped in Floyd County and taken into custody.

“The City of Idalou would like to thank all responding agencies for their assistance,” the release stated.

