KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet T-Bone

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet T-Bone, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a two-year-old mixed breed who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

He is loyal and brave. He loves to be around his person to get all of the attention. He is super sweet and kind as well as calm and easy going. T-Bone is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Buster.

