Lubbock Symphony presents ‘Aretha: A Tribute’

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) presents its first concert of the 2023-2024, “Aretha: A Tribute,” on Saturday, September 2nd at 7:30 PM at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. The powerhouse vocals of Capathia Jenkins will join LSO to honor the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, and reminisce over her greatest hits. This high-energy performance will have everyone grooving, dancing, and singing in their seats.

Guided by the magnetic energy of Capathia Jenkins, known for her soaring vocals that “warm the hearts of audiences” (Chicago Tribune), “Aretha: A Tribute” promises an unforgettable evening of music and emotion. With a repertoire that spans from gospel to soul, Jenkins’s exceptional voice will resonate with classics like “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “Chain of Fools,” and the iconic “Respect,” inviting the audience to join in the celebration of Aretha Franklin’s unparalleled musical legacy.

Jenkins’s illustrious Broadway credits include starring as ‘Medda’ in the hit Disney production of “Newsies,” creating the roles of ‘Harriet Jackson’ in “The Civil War,” ‘The Washing Machine’ in “Caroline, Or Change,” and ‘Frieda May’ in “Martin Short-Fame Becomes Me.” As an active concert artist, Jenkins has appeared with numerous orchestras and has performed this captivating tribute across the country.

Tickets are currently 10% off, starting at $31.50. For more information or to secure your seats, call (806) 762-1688 or visit LubbockSymphony.org.

The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) is one of the oldest community organizations in Lubbock. Founded in 1946, LSO is an integral part of the cultural fabric of the South Plains region and is made up of professional talented musicians from all parts of the Lubbock Community. The LSO seeks to enhance the community we serve by providing quality symphonic performances and educational experiences for thousands of children across the greater Lubbock area.

