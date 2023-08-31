Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

President Biden announces $95 million in federal funding for Hawaii wildfire recovery

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden announced more federal funding for Hawaii Wednesday as the state attempts to recover from the deadly wildfires in Maui.

President Biden said he is sending $95 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Hawaii to help strengthen the state’s electrical grid.

“It means investments to make sure electricity can continue to reach homes, hospitals, water stations even during intense storms and extreme weather,” said Biden.

The Lahaina wildfires killed more than 100 people, while hundreds are still missing, and thousands are displaced.

“I don’t think anybody can deny the impact of the climate crisis anymore,” Biden said.

President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden traveled to Maui a couple weeks ago and the saw the devastation for themselves. The president assured Hawaiians they will have every resource they need.

“I’ve directed my team to do everything we can for as long as it takes to help Maui recover, rebuild in a way that respects and honors Hawaiian traditions and cultures and the needs of the local community,” said Biden.

The president was also asked about the amount of future disaster relief funding as the federal fiscal year comes to a close and a government shutdown looms. He said, if the money is not there, he will explain why.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brownfield ISD
Brownfield High School classes canceled after teacher dies from ‘medical emergency’
(Source: MGN)
Five arrested, charged with aggravated assault in Plainview
Kassandra Aguayo, 29
Lubbock woman indicted on 2022 murder charge
A Lamesa man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Dawson County Tuesday night.
Lamesa man killed in Dawson County motorcycle crash
According to officials, a South Carolina teacher, 31-year-old Jeunelle Robinson, was killed by...
‘Devastating’: High school teacher dies after power pole falls on her during lunch break

Latest News

Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to freeze at Q&A with reporters following an event in Northern...
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to freeze at Q&A with reporters following an event in Northern Kentucky
Alaska’s congressional delegation hoping to include five more Native communities to ANCSA
Alaska’s congressional delegation hoping to include five more Native communities to ANCSA
LNL: Trump federal election trial set for March 4, 2024
Gray Washington correspondent Brendan Cullerton discusses how Trump's indictment in Georgia...
LNL: Georgia laws make Trump's indictment unique
Former President Donald Trump is set to surrender himself in Georgia. (Local News Live)
LNL: Trump to surrender at Fulton Co. Jail today