Si Robertson from ‘Duck Dynasty’ coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Baker Outdoors is thrilled to announce an exciting event that will kick off the dove hunting season in style. On Friday, September 1st, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, the store located at 6023 82nd St #6, Lubbock, TX 79424, will be hosting an unforgettable gathering for outdoor enthusiasts and fans of the hunting industry.

This special event promises a remarkable afternoon filled with camaraderie, mouthwatering BBQ, and ice-cold beer. As the dove hunting season opens, Baker Outdoors invites hunting enthusiasts to join the celebration. This is an exclusive opportunity to connect with some of the most reputable brands and people in the hunting industry.

The event highlights include:

Meet and Greet with Si Robertson: Renowned television personality Si Robertson from the popular show Duck Dynasty will be in attendance, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event. Si will be available to meet fans, sign merchandise, and share his insights into the world of hunting.

Exclusive Brand Showcase: Baker Outdoors has curated a lineup of top-notch brands from the hunting industry, creating an ideal platform for attendees to meet the guys behind the brands they love.

BBQ and Beer: Guests can enjoy a delicious BBQ lunch & a cold one!

“We are thrilled to host this incredible event to celebrate the opening weekend of dove season,” said Garrett Baker, Owner at Baker Outdoors. “It’s not just about the products; it’s about bringing together like-minded individuals who share a passion for hunting and the great outdoors. With Si Robertson, a fantastic selection of brands, great food and great people this event promises an unforgettable experience.”

Join Baker Outdoors on Friday, September 1st, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, at 6023 82nd St #6, Lubbock, TX 79424, and be part of an event that celebrates the spirit of hunting, community, and outdoor adventure.

For more information about the event and Baker Outdoors, please visit bakeroutdoorslbk.com and @bakeroutdoorslbk on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Baker Outdoors.