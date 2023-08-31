South Plains Food 2 Kids weekend snack bags campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Junior League of Lubbock will be presenting the South Plains Food 2 Kids organization a donation to help with this year’s weekend snack bags campaign. The first round of snack bags for this school year will be received by the students next week. The group will be packing bags at the Wright Elementary Gymnasium which is a school that is closed. The group will gather at 5:45 on Thursdays and will work for an hour.

The Junior League of Lubbock founded the nonprofit organization in 2006 after discovering the high population of children in the local area living in food-insecure homes. Their goal was to develop a collaborative program, assist with financial support, and then transfer ownership of the organization to the community. Our team acquired Food 2 Kids in July of 2023 and are now tasked with the challenge to continue securing funds to feed our local children in need of the very basic necessity.

According to Feeding America, 20% of children in Texas experience hunger. Throughout the school year, teachers and staff in the schools have identified children who are in need of food beyond the free services they receive from the school cafeteria. Food 2 Kids wants to ensure that those children are provided with food to help reduce their hunger through the weekend.

During the 2022/2023 school year, SPF2K provided 66,280 snack bags to children in 25 Lubbock elementary schools. This has only been possible through the generous donations from businesses, community groups, and organizations like yours. Would you kindly consider making a donation to ensure that not one child goes hungry in Lubbock, Texas this school year?

Below you will see the different levels of what it takes to feed the children:

90,000 Kids a year - $315,000

10,000 Kid’s a month - $35,000

2,500 Kid’s - $8,750

500 Kid’s - $1,750

100 Kid’s - $175

10 Kid’s - $35

