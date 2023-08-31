Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Tascosa’s Ken Plunk prepared for another battle with Midland Legacy

Tascosa and Midland Legacy set for matchup on Friday.
Tascosa and Midland Legacy set for matchup on Friday.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels are heading down to Midland this week to square off against the Rebels of Midland Legacy.

Over the past five years, the Tascosa Rebels have a 2-3 record against their mascot counterparts. Though they just barely trail in terms of head-to-head record, they have managed to post a +12 point differential in those games over that same span.

Last season, Buffalo Stadium in Canyon served as the psuedo home field for Tascosa as they took down Midland Legacy 48-27.

Tascosa head coach Ken Plunk feels facing a team like Legacy is vital in getting his players ready for district play.

“They’re a good football team. “ Plunk said of Midland Legacy. “If you’re gonna play Midland Legacy, you’re gonna play a good football team. We want to play good football teams in the non-district to prepare us for district.”

When Tascosa resided in 6A four years ago, the two times matched up as district foes. Since then, Plunk has made it a point to keep the team on the schedule.

“We’ve had just battles with them through the years.” Plunk said. “Coach Hardman and I of Midland Legacy, we talk quite often and we feel it’s turned into a really good matchup and it makes both of us better.”

The matchup is set for 7:00 p.m. on September 1st, one of four road games for Tascosa over the next five weeks. One of those “road” games, however, will be the matchup with Amarillo High on September 22nd at Buffalo Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brownfield ISD
Brownfield High School classes canceled after teacher dies from ‘medical emergency’
Kassandra Aguayo, 29
Lubbock woman indicted on 2022 murder charge
Akecia Ramirez, 37
LPD: Woman charged with manslaughter in connection with 2022 crash
(Source: MGN)
Five arrested, charged with aggravated assault in Plainview
An early Sunday morning crash has left two men from Shallowater dead.
Shallowater motorcyclists die in crash west of New Deal

Latest News

High School Volleyball Highlights for Tuesday, Aug. 29
Lubbock high schools seeing shortage of sports officials
The Jayton Jaybirds are the End Zone Team of the Week! No. 4 in 6-man Division 2 Jayton opened...
End Zone Team of the Week: Jayton Jaybirds
Powered by another brace from junior Ashleigh Williams, the Texas Tech Red Raiders rolled to a...
One match after recording a hat trick, striker Ashleigh Williams recorded her third straight multiple goal game
It was an undefeated weekend at the Under Armour Classic for the Texas Tech Red Raiders after...
Red Raiders remain undefeated with victory over ACU