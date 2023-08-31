Thursday morning top stories: Brownfield High School classes canceled after death of teacher

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Brownfield High School classes canceled after death of teacher

The district said the teacher suffered a medical emergency yesterday before the start of school

All sub-varsity football games are also canceled today

Read the district’s full statement here: Brownfield High School classes canceled after teacher dies from ‘medical emergency’

Plainview police arrest five charged with aggravated assault

Police say someone in a jeep pointed a gun at a Juvenile Justice Alternate Education Program employee

The suspects are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and organized crime

Read more here: Five arrested, charged with aggravated assault in Plainview

Tracking tropical storm Idalia

The storm hit Florida yesterday as a category three hurricane causing more flooding and power outages

At least one death is being blamed on Idalia in Georgia

Read the latest here: Tropical Storm Idalia descends on North Carolina after pounding 3 other states

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.