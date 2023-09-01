Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

‘Dangerous’ escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours

One manhunt has ended for an "extremely dangerous" escapee. Another remains on the run. CNN, KYW, KPTV, CHESTER CO. DA'S OFFICE, OREGON POLICE, FLASHALERT.NET
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – An escaped inmate described as “extremely dangerous” has been captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours on Friday.

Christopher Lee Pray, 39, escaped custody from the Oregon State Hospital at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the hospital, Pray was admitted Wednesday. That evening, he was in an “altercation” with another patient and needed to be taken to a local emergency department for medical care.

When he was brought back to OSH after the ER visit, the spokesperson said he “was able to gain control of the van and drive away.” At the time of his escape, Pray was in full restraints, including leg shackles, belly chain and handcuffs.

At 8:17 a.m. Friday, the Portland Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a possible body in a pond, at North Force Avenue and North Victory Boulevard, in Portland.

Crews arrived and learned the person was still alive but was stuck in the mud, approximately 75 feet from firm ground, and was buried up to their armpits.

After an hour-long rescue, Pray was taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center for evaluation where he gave a fake name, however, an employee of the hospital realized it was Pray.

After contacting Portland police, the escapee was taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Lee Gandall, 21
Suspect accused of ‘dragging’ Idalou police chief charged
As the dove hunting season opens, Baker Outdoors invites hunting enthusiasts to join the...
Si Robertson from ‘Duck Dynasty’ coming to Lubbock
(Source: MGN)
Five arrested, charged with aggravated assault in Plainview
Jaylee Gandy "Down the Road" music video.
‘It’s like imposter syndrome’: Idalou teen getting global attention for original songs
Brownfield ISD
Brownfield High School classes canceled after teacher dies from ‘medical emergency’

Latest News

Quanisha Williams was wanted in connection with the death of her one-year-old child. The child,...
Mother pleads guilty to domestic violence that led to death of 1-year-old child
FILE - Bret Harte Retirement Inn residents make their way down to the dining room for lunch,...
US will regulate nursing home staffing for first time, but proposal lower than many advocates hoped
An extensive manhunt is underway after a convicted murderer escaped from a prison outside...
A man convicted of murder in Pennsylvania and wanted in Brazil remains at large after prison escape
This still image from bodycam video released by the Blendon Township Police on Friday, Sept. 1,...
GRAPHIC: Ta’Kiya Young’s family urges officer’s arrest after video shows him killing the pregnant Black woman
Sushi Staples, 37, has been charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Mother accused of lying to police, hiding her child’s body in trash can for months