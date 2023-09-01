Dove hunting season begins, game wardens urge checking everything before heading out

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s officially dove hunting season in Texas and game wardens want to make sure you have everything you need, so you don’t get a citation later.

Game Warden Lieutenant Aaron Sims said you’ll probably hear more gunshots in the county now since the season started Friday.

“If you see it as suspicious activity such as hunting from the roadways or maybe trespassing, you want to give us a call, but don’t be surprised if you hear some gunshots,” Sims said.

For hunters, you need to make sure your gun is legal for dove hunting. Sims said if it holds four or five rounds it is not legal without a plug.

“A plug is a device that you put in a shotgun that keeps the firearm from holding more than three rounds,” Sims said.

Plus, there is a bag limit for dove. He said it is 15 per person daily.

“So, what you cannot do is get 15 in the morning, which means you’re a good shot, and then go back out and get 15 again in the afternoon, that exceeds your daily bag limit. It’s got to stop at 15,” Sims said.

Before you head out, check your hunting license. You have to buy one this year even if you had one in previous seasons because it expires annually. Lieutenant Sims also said to also make sure you have the hunter education certification.

“The number one citation we actually write every year has nothing to do with the licenses...it’s the hunter education component,” Sims said. “Anyone born on or after Sept. 2, 1971 needs that hunter education certification.”

When you’re looking for a spot to hunt, there are some public places you can find on the outdoor annual app or by clicking here.

“With that $48 permit on top of your hunting license it allows you to access those areas, just double check those specific areas are for dove,” Sims said.

Sims adds you must stop hunting at sunset. You can find the exact time on a weather app like KCBD’s.

“It allows the birds to get to their roost safely and it’s the sporting fact,” Sims said.

Sims urges hunters to keep an eye out for rattlesnakes, stay hydrated and watch where your shotgun swings so it doesn’t get too close to hitting someone.

