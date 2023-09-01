Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Dove hunting season begins, game wardens urge checking everything before heading out

Game Warden Lieutenant Aaron Sims demonstrating how to be safe with a shotgun when dove hunting.
Game Warden Lieutenant Aaron Sims demonstrating how to be safe with a shotgun when dove hunting.(KCBD, Andrew Wood)
By Patricia Perry
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s officially dove hunting season in Texas and game wardens want to make sure you have everything you need, so you don’t get a citation later.

Game Warden Lieutenant Aaron Sims said you’ll probably hear more gunshots in the county now since the season started Friday.

“If you see it as suspicious activity such as hunting from the roadways or maybe trespassing, you want to give us a call, but don’t be surprised if you hear some gunshots,” Sims said.

For hunters, you need to make sure your gun is legal for dove hunting. Sims said if it holds four or five rounds it is not legal without a plug.

“A plug is a device that you put in a shotgun that keeps the firearm from holding more than three rounds,” Sims said.

Plus, there is a bag limit for dove. He said it is 15 per person daily.

“So, what you cannot do is get 15 in the morning, which means you’re a good shot, and then go back out and get 15 again in the afternoon, that exceeds your daily bag limit. It’s got to stop at 15,” Sims said.

Before you head out, check your hunting license. You have to buy one this year even if you had one in previous seasons because it expires annually. Lieutenant Sims also said to also make sure you have the hunter education certification.

“The number one citation we actually write every year has nothing to do with the licenses...it’s the hunter education component,” Sims said. “Anyone born on or after Sept. 2, 1971 needs that hunter education certification.”

When you’re looking for a spot to hunt, there are some public places you can find on the outdoor annual app or by clicking here.

“With that $48 permit on top of your hunting license it allows you to access those areas, just double check those specific areas are for dove,” Sims said.

Sims adds you must stop hunting at sunset. You can find the exact time on a weather app like KCBD’s.

“It allows the birds to get to their roost safely and it’s the sporting fact,” Sims said.

Sims urges hunters to keep an eye out for rattlesnakes, stay hydrated and watch where your shotgun swings so it doesn’t get too close to hitting someone.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Lee Gandall, 21
Suspect accused of ‘dragging’ Idalou police chief charged
As the dove hunting season opens, Baker Outdoors invites hunting enthusiasts to join the...
Si Robertson from ‘Duck Dynasty’ coming to Lubbock
(Source: MGN)
Five arrested, charged with aggravated assault in Plainview
Jaylee Gandy "Down the Road" music video.
‘It’s like imposter syndrome’: Idalou teen getting global attention for original songs
Brownfield ISD
Brownfield High School classes canceled after teacher dies from ‘medical emergency’

Latest News

Graphic
Banks reporting Increase in financial scams by text
Busiest labor day weekend in years, DPS asking for the public to slow down be prepared.
Safety tips from Texas DPS as drivers hit the roads this weekend.
Wig Trend Salon
Wig Trend celebrates 55 years of helping people battling cancer
Quanisha Williams was wanted in connection with the death of her one-year-old child. The child,...
Mother pleads guilty to domestic violence that led to death of 1-year-old child