End Zone Scores for Thursday, Aug. 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores from around the South Plains.
Big Spring 32 Lubbock High 21
Eunice NM 48 Ropes 6
Bovina 24 Seagraves 18
O’Donnell 62 Grady 44
Lubbock Titans 55 San Jacinto 20
Silverton 64 Paducah 46
Wilson 42 Patton Springs 12
Irion County 48 Spur 0
Whiteface 65 Grandfalls 6
Loop 105 Midland Holy Cross 60
Lubbock Cooper Liberty JV 37 Randall JV 8
