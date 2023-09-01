Community Coverage Tour
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Aug. 31

By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores from around the South Plains.

Big Spring 32 Lubbock High 21

Eunice NM 48 Ropes 6

Bovina 24 Seagraves 18

O’Donnell 62 Grady 44

Lubbock Titans 55 San Jacinto 20

Silverton 64 Paducah 46

Wilson 42 Patton Springs 12

Irion County 48 Spur 0

Whiteface 65 Grandfalls 6

Loop 105 Midland Holy Cross 60

Lubbock Cooper Liberty JV 37 Randall JV 8

