Friday morning top stories: Idalou police chief injured after suspect flees from traffic stop in car
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Suspect accused of injuring Idalou police chief after fleeing from traffic stop
- Idalou Police Chief Eric Williams was reportedly “dragged” after a suspect fled from a traffic stop
- Driver Devin Gandall drove away, resulting in a cross-county police chase; he was finally stopped and taken into custody in Floyd County
- See more details: Idalou police chief ‘dragged’ after suspect flees from traffic stop
Donald Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case
- Former President Donald Trump has entered a “not guilty” plea in the election subversion case in Georgia
- He has requested his case be severed from other defendants accused of attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in the state
- Catch up with the legal proceedings: Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case, seeks to sever his case from others
Idalou teen getting global attention for her music
- Jaylee Gandy, 18, is pursuing her lifelong dream of being a musician
- Her two original songs have seen the support of many West Texans and beyond
- Check out Jaylee’s journey: ‘It’s like imposter syndrome’: Idalou teen getting global attention for original songs
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.