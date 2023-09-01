Friday morning top stories: Idalou police chief injured after suspect flees from traffic stop in car

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Suspect accused of injuring Idalou police chief after fleeing from traffic stop

Idalou Police Chief Eric Williams was reportedly “dragged” after a suspect fled from a traffic stop

Driver Devin Gandall drove away, resulting in a cross-county police chase; he was finally stopped and taken into custody in Floyd County

Donald Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case

Former President Donald Trump has entered a “not guilty” plea in the election subversion case in Georgia

He has requested his case be severed from other defendants accused of attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in the state

Idalou teen getting global attention for her music

Jaylee Gandy, 18, is pursuing her lifelong dream of being a musician

Her two original songs have seen the support of many West Texans and beyond

