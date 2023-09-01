Hot Air Balloons Saturday morning at Buffalo Springs Lake

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Buffalo Springs Lake is encouraging citizens to come out and enjoy watching some Hot Air Balloons Saturday morning, September 2nd.

The South Plains Balloon Club will arrive at Buffalo Springs Lake at Sunrise.

Balloons will set up and possibly go into the air between 7:30am – 11:00am.

Balloons will be in the meadow near the campgrounds for tethering.

Winds can’t exceed 8 mph or the balloons will not fly.

General admission is required and no refunds will be issued if balloons are unable to fly.

