KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hammie

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Hammie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a three-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about five months.

She is goofy, outgoing and always happy. She loves attention and to roll around to show off her tummy. She is sweet and outgoing, looking to play with her person. Hammie is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet T-Bone.

