Lubbock Titans get 55-20 win over San Jacinto Patriots

Lubbock Titans come to Amarillo and beat San Jacinto football.
Lubbock Titans come to Amarillo and beat San Jacinto football.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The San Jacinto Patriots fell on Thursday night as the Lubbock Titans came in on the road and picked up the win.

With the game all even at seven a piece, Lubbock running back Isaac Kelly took the pitch and delivered a great stiff arm to put the Titans on top.

The momentum stayed with Lubbock as cornerback Britt Morris came up with the huge forced fumble and recovery to give them the ball right back.

It was then Dominic Burch in at tailback for the Titans who took the carry on the very next play 40 yards to the house.

Lubbock led 19-7, but San Jacinto answered on the next drive.

The passing game connection of Will Sternenberg and Benton Meyers found a rhythm, connecting first on a big 38-yard pass down the field to put San Jacinto on the doorstep of scoring.

After a penalty and a few unsuccessful runs, Sternenberg and Meyes reconnected on a clutch fourth down touchdown pass to pull back within striking distance.

The Titans, however, were ready to respond quickly. Lubbock took the following kickoff to the house, swinging momentum right back in their favor and never looked back.

Lubbock wound up winners by a final score of 55-20.

