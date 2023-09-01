Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Mother pleads guilty to domestic violence that led to death of 1-year-old child

Quanisha Williams was wanted in connection with the death of her one-year-old child. The child,...
Quanisha Williams was wanted in connection with the death of her one-year-old child. The child, Quayvon Williams, died on Feb. 15, 2021.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Quanisha Williams pled guilty to aggravated assault domestic violence, a 1st degree felony on Thursday and was sentenced to 40 years in TDCJ. She must do at least half of her sentence before she is eligible for parole.

Lubbock police received a call just before 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2021 for a child who was not breathing and unresponsive. 1-year-old Quayvon Williams was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where he later died.

Police discovered injuries that led to the child’s death and charged his mother with felony aggravated assault back in Sept. 2021.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Lee Gandall, 21
Suspect accused of ‘dragging’ Idalou police chief charged
As the dove hunting season opens, Baker Outdoors invites hunting enthusiasts to join the...
Si Robertson from ‘Duck Dynasty’ coming to Lubbock
(Source: MGN)
Five arrested, charged with aggravated assault in Plainview
Jaylee Gandy "Down the Road" music video.
‘It’s like imposter syndrome’: Idalou teen getting global attention for original songs
Brownfield ISD
Brownfield High School classes canceled after teacher dies from ‘medical emergency’

Latest News

KCBD News at 4
Wig Trend Salon
Wig Trend celebrates 55 years of helping people battling cancer
FFAT
September First Friday Art Trail at the Buddy Holly Center
Devin Lee Gandall, 21
Suspect accused of ‘dragging’ Idalou police chief charged