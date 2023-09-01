Mother pleads guilty to domestic violence that led to death of 1-year-old child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Quanisha Williams pled guilty to aggravated assault domestic violence, a 1st degree felony on Thursday and was sentenced to 40 years in TDCJ. She must do at least half of her sentence before she is eligible for parole.

Lubbock police received a call just before 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2021 for a child who was not breathing and unresponsive. 1-year-old Quayvon Williams was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where he later died.

Police discovered injuries that led to the child’s death and charged his mother with felony aggravated assault back in Sept. 2021.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.