Noon Notebook: Lubbock winery going to 37th annual GrapeFest

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAPEVINE, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock winery will be setting up at the 37th annual GrapeFest in Grapevine this month.

The Llano Estacado Winery will be taking the taste of West Texas to the festival. They will be set up at the Rose Gazebo.

The festival lasts from Sept. 14 to Sept. 17. Tickets are $10 a piece, however people can enter for free on Thursday and Friday until 5 p.m.

Weekend passes cost $20.

More information about the festivities can be found here.

