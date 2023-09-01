Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Pittsburgh Steelers fortify secondary, sign former All-Pro DB Desmond King

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former All-Pro defensive back Desmond King
(KCRG)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday signed former All-Pro defensive back Desmond King, fortifying their secondary on the eve of the regular season.

King, 28, spent the past two seasons with the Houston Texans, intercepting five passes and recovering two fumbles.

King's arrival gives Pittsburgh's secondary another veteran to a mix that includes Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and cornerback Patrick Peterson, who arrived in free agency during the spring.

The Los Angeles Chargers initially selected King in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. His breakout season came in 2018, when he was selected to the All-Pro team after intercepting three passes and swatting away 10 others.

King was traded from Los Angeles to Tennessee in the middle of the 2020 season. He then signed with Houston in 2021.

The Steelers open the 2023 season on Sept. 10 at home against San Francisco.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Most Read

Cross-county police chase
Idalou police chief ‘dragged’ after suspect flees from traffic stop
As the dove hunting season opens, Baker Outdoors invites hunting enthusiasts to join the...
Si Robertson from ‘Duck Dynasty’ coming to Lubbock
(Source: MGN)
Five arrested, charged with aggravated assault in Plainview
Brownfield ISD
Brownfield High School classes canceled after teacher dies from ‘medical emergency’
Jaylee Gandy "Down the Road" music video.
‘It’s like imposter syndrome’: Idalou teen getting global attention for original songs

Latest News

American Football
Lan Larison runs for 109 yards and 3 TDs; UC Davis beats Texas A&M-Commerce 48-10 in opener
FILE - Migrants wait in line adjacent to the border fence under the watch of the Texas National...
Texas guardsman suspended after wounding man in cross-border shooting, Mexico says
Texas Tech opens season at Wyoming and with high expectations
BYU and Sam Houston face off in first time meeting