September First Friday Art Trail at the Buddy Holly Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Buddy Holly Center invites the community to participate in Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail on Friday, September 1, 2023.

First Friday Art Trail is a program of LHUCA (the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts).

Held on the first Friday of every month in venues around the city, galleries, restaurants, and businesses open FREE of charge to display local and regional visual and performing art.

The First Friday Art Trail works to promote art and outreach within the community of Lubbock by providing an opportunity to enjoy fine art and entertainment.

Friday, September 1, 2023

6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

1801 Crickets Avenue

FREE admission

Refreshments will be available.

The Buddy Holly Center’s featured exhibition is Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Music, Memory, and Memorabilia.

This exhibit, presented by the Southwest Music Archive, includes sixty-four professionally framed pieces from the Glen Sample Ely Music Memorabilia Collection. The collection contains unique authenticated posters, flyers, cards, ticket stubs, and autographed items from music legends including the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, the Rolling Stones, and Janis Joplin.

This show will be in the gallery from August 4 – September 17, 2023.

For more information on the First Friday Art Trail, as a program of LHUCA, visit www.ffat.org.

