South Plains Food 2 Kids makes 1,500 snack packs for students battling food insecurity

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Food 2 Kids organization now has more than $30,000 to fight food insecurity across the region after a donation from the Junior League of Lubbock.

Volunteers gathered at the old Wright Elementary building to make snack packs for kids who might otherwise go without food over the holiday weekend.

“There’s some children that may or may not have something to eat,” Director of South Plains Food 2 Kids, Jerry Ramirez said. “Today we’re going to fill 1,500.”

Those snack packs will then be distributed to students at dozens of schools across multiple area school districts.

“They’ll pick up the bags here, then they’ll take them back to their administrative offices,” Ramirez said. “Then the administrators there distribute them.”

All the food going into the packs was purchased using donations, and the Food 2 Kids organization just got a big one from the Junior League of Lubbock - more than $30,000 to buy more food and supplies.

“We’re going to receive a donation from the Junior League and we’re very grateful for that donation,” Ramirez said. “It will do several weeks of snack bags for us. So we’re grateful and we’re looking forward to that.”

The South Plains Food 2 Kids organization was created by the Junior League nearly 20 years ago. Now it’s become a stand-alone organization.

Since its creation it’s provided an average of 60,000 snack packs to Lubbock area students every year.

Ginny Simpson says it’s a campaign the Junior League is proud to support.

“We’ve continued to work with the project since 2006,” Simpson said. “We’re really excited that we’re able to hand off our project to South Plains Food 2 Kids but still be supportive, and part of that was our donation.”

A donation that will help keep thousands of students fed, and give peace of mind to parents who may be struggling as well.

“We want to help them so we’re not seeing issues with them in school, issues with them out on the streets,” Simpson said. “So knowing that on Friday afternoon they’re going to have food for the weekend, what a relief for them and their parents.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.