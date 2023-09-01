Suspect accused of ‘dragging’ Idalou police chief charged

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A suspect is in custody after fleeing in his car from a traffic stop and “dragging” the Idalou chief of police.

Just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Police Chief Eric Williams pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of 7th Street and Walnut Street, according to a release from the City of Idalou.

When he approached the car, Williams smelled marijuana and asked the three individuals inside to exit, according to the release. All three people, including driver Devin Gandall, got out of the vehicle.

Gandall later got back into the car and put it in reverse, “dragging Chief Williams,” according to the release. Williams was left with minor injuries.

The 21-year-old drove away from the traffic stop, resulting in a police chase. He drove east out of Lubbock County, crossing into Crosby County. He was finally stopped in Floyd County and taken into custody.

Cross-county police chase (KCBD, Julio Iglesias)

“The City of Idalou would like to thank all responding agencies for their assistance,” the release stated.

Gandall has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest with a vehicle and reckless driving. He is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $575,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.