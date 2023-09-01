Wig Trend celebrates 55 years of helping people battling cancer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A downtown Lubbock business is celebrating 55 years of helping people battling cancer and those who just want to change up their look.

The Hernandez family opened the doors of Wig Trend in 1968 in the heart of Lubbock on Broadway, the shop started out as a typical salon.

Anabelia Hernandez, owner, of Wig Trend says, ”When I realized the need for fillers and hair pieces for my customers...that’s how it developed.”

Now, Wig Trend is one of the largest wig salons, and although the shop has seen its fair share of changes over the years, the friendly faces have remained.

Daniela Hernandez, owner of Wig Trend says, “I remember my parents always making everyone, everyone that walked into this store feel important.”

Specifically making those clients who are buying wigs for medical reasons feel comfortable, something that hits close to home for the Hernandez family.

Anabelia Hernandez says, ”I am a survivor myself, a cancer survivor of 17 years, and it’s okay if you’re not ready; we always tell them it’s okay. We don’t want them to feel uncomfortable because I have been there.”

Not only do these wigs change the lives of people facing medical issues like cancer, they also can help clients with their self-confidence.

Daniela Hernandez says, “A lot of people don’t have the hair that they want, they don’t have that dream hair. I always share that a wig is like a crown that you put on in the morning, like jewelry you put on before you walk out.”

After 55 years of the family business, it has now become a staple in many Lubbock family’s lives.

Anabelia Hernandez says, “They come back and tell us, I remember my grandmother coming in here, and when we get into a conversation like that, it is priceless.”

The Hernandez family says none of it would be possible without the Lubbock community.

