Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 1

By Pete Christy
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with high school football scores from around the South Plains.

Kingdom Prep 56 Roby 20

Amherst 49 Groom 0

Hermleigh 68 Abilene Christian 44

Sands 53 Robert Lee 44

Christ The King 52 Cotton Center 6

Nazareth 57 Hart 8

Knox City 52 Motley County 6

White Deer 31 Anton 22

Springlake-Earth 46 Valley 21

Southland 44 Aspermont 16

Jayton 55 Klondike 34

Petersburg 51 Wellman-Union 6

Whitharral 50 Kress 0

Ira 66 Paint Creek 12

Lorenzo 57 Guthrie 32

Borden County 63 Meadow 0

New Home 47 Colorado City 7

Dalhart 27 Sundown 22

Farwell 34 Vega 0

Sweetwater 62 Lake View 35

Olton 43 Dimmitt 0

Idalou 42 New Deal 3

Hawley 14 Roosevelt 6

Panhandle 53 Friona 20

Lubbock Christian 17 Wellington 16

Littlefield 32 Denver City 30

Floydada 35 Lockney 21

Muleshoe 48 Lames 6

Morton 43 Crosbyton 14

Snyder 30 Levelland 0

Sudan 18 Tahoka 14

Estacado 49 Dumas 16

Abernathy 46 Slaton 15

Frenship 35 Lubbock-Cooper 34 OT

Hale Center 42 Plains 34

Ralls 36 Smyer 6

Brownfield 40 Tulia 14

Midland 48 Coronado 13

Forsan 24 Post 6

Trinity Christian 56 Clarendon 0

Plainview 35 Pampa 7

Monterey 34 Abilene Wylie 21

Seminole 35 Shallowater 30

Randall 35 Clovis 10

Roswell 34 Hobbs 6

Lovington 58 Santa Teresa 7

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Lee Gandall, 21
Suspect accused of ‘dragging’ Idalou police chief charged
As the dove hunting season opens, Baker Outdoors invites hunting enthusiasts to join the...
Si Robertson from ‘Duck Dynasty’ coming to Lubbock
(Source: MGN)
Five arrested, charged with aggravated assault in Plainview
Jaylee Gandy "Down the Road" music video.
‘It’s like imposter syndrome’: Idalou teen getting global attention for original songs
New salon at Children's Home of Lubbock
Children’s Home of Lubbock opens salon for kids, looking for volunteer hair dressers

Latest News

End Zone Highlights for Friday, Sept. 1 (Part 1)
End Zone Highlights for Friday, Sept. 1 (Part 2)
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football streams for 9/1
The Wrap Up
Tx Panhandle high school football scores 2023