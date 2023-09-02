End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 1
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with high school football scores from around the South Plains.
Kingdom Prep 56 Roby 20
Amherst 49 Groom 0
Hermleigh 68 Abilene Christian 44
Sands 53 Robert Lee 44
Christ The King 52 Cotton Center 6
Nazareth 57 Hart 8
Knox City 52 Motley County 6
White Deer 31 Anton 22
Springlake-Earth 46 Valley 21
Southland 44 Aspermont 16
Jayton 55 Klondike 34
Petersburg 51 Wellman-Union 6
Whitharral 50 Kress 0
Ira 66 Paint Creek 12
Lorenzo 57 Guthrie 32
Borden County 63 Meadow 0
New Home 47 Colorado City 7
Dalhart 27 Sundown 22
Farwell 34 Vega 0
Sweetwater 62 Lake View 35
Olton 43 Dimmitt 0
Idalou 42 New Deal 3
Hawley 14 Roosevelt 6
Panhandle 53 Friona 20
Lubbock Christian 17 Wellington 16
Littlefield 32 Denver City 30
Floydada 35 Lockney 21
Muleshoe 48 Lames 6
Morton 43 Crosbyton 14
Snyder 30 Levelland 0
Sudan 18 Tahoka 14
Estacado 49 Dumas 16
Abernathy 46 Slaton 15
Frenship 35 Lubbock-Cooper 34 OT
Hale Center 42 Plains 34
Ralls 36 Smyer 6
Brownfield 40 Tulia 14
Midland 48 Coronado 13
Forsan 24 Post 6
Trinity Christian 56 Clarendon 0
Plainview 35 Pampa 7
Monterey 34 Abilene Wylie 21
Seminole 35 Shallowater 30
Randall 35 Clovis 10
Roswell 34 Hobbs 6
Lovington 58 Santa Teresa 7
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.