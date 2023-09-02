End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with high school football scores from around the South Plains.

Kingdom Prep 56 Roby 20

Amherst 49 Groom 0

Hermleigh 68 Abilene Christian 44

Sands 53 Robert Lee 44

Christ The King 52 Cotton Center 6

Nazareth 57 Hart 8

Knox City 52 Motley County 6

White Deer 31 Anton 22

Springlake-Earth 46 Valley 21

Southland 44 Aspermont 16

Jayton 55 Klondike 34

Petersburg 51 Wellman-Union 6

Whitharral 50 Kress 0

Ira 66 Paint Creek 12

Lorenzo 57 Guthrie 32

Borden County 63 Meadow 0

New Home 47 Colorado City 7

Dalhart 27 Sundown 22

Farwell 34 Vega 0

Sweetwater 62 Lake View 35

Olton 43 Dimmitt 0

Idalou 42 New Deal 3

Hawley 14 Roosevelt 6

Panhandle 53 Friona 20

Lubbock Christian 17 Wellington 16

Littlefield 32 Denver City 30

Floydada 35 Lockney 21

Muleshoe 48 Lames 6

Morton 43 Crosbyton 14

Snyder 30 Levelland 0

Sudan 18 Tahoka 14

Estacado 49 Dumas 16

Abernathy 46 Slaton 15

Frenship 35 Lubbock-Cooper 34 OT

Hale Center 42 Plains 34

Ralls 36 Smyer 6

Brownfield 40 Tulia 14

Midland 48 Coronado 13

Forsan 24 Post 6

Trinity Christian 56 Clarendon 0

Plainview 35 Pampa 7

Monterey 34 Abilene Wylie 21

Seminole 35 Shallowater 30

Randall 35 Clovis 10

Roswell 34 Hobbs 6

Lovington 58 Santa Teresa 7

