FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - The Fighting Bucks were looking for their first win in week two, meanwhile the Panthers were trying to Move to 2-0.

In the end, Fort Stockton took a 20-point win over Alpine.

FINAL SCORE

Alpine: 7

Fort Stockton: 27

Watch the highlights from this game above.

