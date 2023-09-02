Saturday morning top stories: Jimmy Buffet dies at 76

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Saturday

Jimmy Buffet passes away

Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffet has passed away.

Buffet’s official website posted a statement, late Friday, saying “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs.”

He was 76 years old.

Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/09/02/legendary-musician-jimmy-buffett-dies-76/

Idalou suspect charged

21-year-old Devin Gandall has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest with a vehicle, and reckless driving.

Idalou Chief of Police Eric Williams was conducting a traffic stop, Thursday afternoon, and ordered three people out of the car after smelling marijuana.

Gandalll is accused of getting back into the car, throwing it into reverse, and dragging Chief Williams.

Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/09/01/suspect-accused-dragging-idalou-police-chief-charged/

Texas Tech football opener

Texas Tech football plays its first game of the 2023 season, tonight.

The Red Raiders face the Wyoming Cowboys.

Kick-off is set for 6:30 P.M.

Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/09/01/red-raiders-face-wyoming-2023-season-opener-saturday-night/

