Saturday morning top stories: Jimmy Buffet dies at 76

On Daybreak Saturday
By Dylan Villa
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Saturday

Jimmy Buffet passes away

Idalou suspect charged

  • 21-year-old Devin Gandall has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest with a vehicle, and reckless driving.
  • Idalou Chief of Police Eric Williams was conducting a traffic stop, Thursday afternoon, and ordered three people out of the car after smelling marijuana.
  • Gandalll is accused of getting back into the car, throwing it into reverse, and dragging Chief Williams.
  • Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/09/01/suspect-accused-dragging-idalou-police-chief-charged/

Texas Tech football opener

