Texas Tech falls to Wyoming 35-33 in 2OT

LARAMIE, WY (KCBD) - The Red Raiders played at Wyoming for the first time since 1991 and were finally able to kick off after an hour and 20-minute lightning delay. Tech fell to Wyoming 35-33 in double overtime.

The Red Raiders are known for their tempo, and that was on full display as Texas Tech scored on their opening drive. Tyler Shough connected with Loic Fouonji for the first Red Raider touchdown Tech led 7-0. Wyoming got the ball next, but not for long! Tech turns it over and Tech’s offense took full advantage of it as Tyler Shough launched it to Jayden York for a19-yard touchdown. Tech extended their lead to 14-0.

The second quarter started as a different story as Wyoming’s John Joyland kicked a 56-yard field goal, putting Wyoming on the board, but still trailing 17-3. Shortly after, Andrew Peasley’s pass to Caleb Driskill was complete for a 4-yard touchdown to start closing the gap Tech led 17-10. The Red Raiders started to lose their momentum in the second quarter, so they needed to pick it back up in the third.

The Cowboys kept their momentum strong in the third quarter, tying the game up at 17 after Sam Scott found the gap and took it straight to the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown.

In the fourth quarter, Wyoming kicked a 31-yard field goal to take the lead 20-17. Tech responded right back with a field goal to tie it up at 20 going into overtime.

Cowboys ball first, Peasley took it in to take the lead 27-20. Tech responded with Tyler Shough handing it off to Tahj Brooks for a Red Raider touchdown, leaving it tied at 27.

Double overtime, Tyler Shough launched it to Jerand Bradley for a 15-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion was no good, making it 33-27 Tech took the lead back. The Cowboys respond with a touchdown that would knot it back up at 33. Wyoming got the 2-point conversion to win it 35-33 in double overtime.

Game Leaders:

Passing yards:

Tyler Shough: 31-47, 338 yards | 3 TD | 1 INT

Rushing yards:

Tahj Brooks: 11 CAR | 39 yards | 1 TD

Receiving yards:

Jerand Bradley: 8 REC | 88 yards | 1TD

Gino Garcia missed 2 field goals and 1 was blocked.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.