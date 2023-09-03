Clovis Walmart on fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to Eastern New Mexico News, a fire broke out at Clovis’ Walmart early Sunday morning, significantly damaging the building. Officials said it began about 3:30 a.m., but no cause was immediately known.

Firefighters from throughout the region, including Portales, Texico and Melrose, were on scene at 6:30 a.m. and the fire was not contained.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the blaze.

Clovis Mayor Mike Morris: “I’m told the building has suffered significant loss including roof collapse. Clovis Fire Department is fighting the fire and making progress.”

Clovis Police Department asked area residents “stay away from the area, as this is an active scene.”

“There is no good reason to drive by to ‘see’ what is happening,” CPD reported on its Facebook page.

“If this is your primary store for groceries, make other plans. The store WILL NOT be re-opening today.

