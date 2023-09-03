Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech football loses opener in double overtime
President Biden visits Florida following Hurricane Idalia
- President Biden toured Florida, Saturday, three days after Hurricane Idalia caused widespread damage.
- Biden pledged he federal government’s total support for Floridians, saying “Anything they need related to these storms. Your nation has your back and we’ll be with you until the job is done.’’
Burning Man attendees stuck in rain
- Attendees of the Burning Man festival are dealing with extreme weather conditions.
- The Black Rock Desert was hit with 2 to 3 months of rain in just 24 hours between Friday and Saturday.
- One death has been reported and is currently under investigation.
Texas Tech football loses first game of the season
- Texas Tech football lost 35-33 in double overtime against Wyoming.
- Tech led 17-0 after the first quarter, but Wyoming scored 20 unanswered points. Tech would tie the game with 45 seconds to force overtime.
- Tech failed on their 2-point conversion attempt in double overtime, and Wyoming scored on theirs’s, securing the victory.
- Tech will host #15 Oregon September 9th at 6:00 P.M.
