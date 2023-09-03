Community Coverage Tour
Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech football loses opener in double overtime

On Daybreak Today
By Dylan Villa
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Sunday

President Biden visits Florida following Hurricane Idalia

Burning Man attendees stuck in rain

Texas Tech football loses first game of the season

  • Texas Tech football lost 35-33 in double overtime against Wyoming.
  • Tech led 17-0 after the first quarter, but Wyoming scored 20 unanswered points. Tech would tie the game with 45 seconds to force overtime.
  • Tech failed on their 2-point conversion attempt in double overtime, and Wyoming scored on theirs’s, securing the victory.
  • Tech will host #15 Oregon September 9th at 6:00 P.M.

