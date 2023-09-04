1 seriously injured after collision at 114th & University

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seen in handcuffs, and another is said to be in critical condition after a wreck that happened Sunday night at 114th & University.

Our crew on the scene tells us a car in the southbound lane has collided with a telephone pole and utility workers are beginning repairs. One person was extracted from the vehicle.

No word yet on the reason for the person seen in handcuffs and no names have been released as of Sunday night. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

