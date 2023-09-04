Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

1 seriously injured after collision at 114th & University

One person has been taken into police custody and another is said to be in serious to critical...
One person has been taken into police custody and another is said to be in serious to critical condition after a wreck that happened Sunday night at 114th & University.(Andrew Wood, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seen in handcuffs, and another is said to be in critical condition after a wreck that happened Sunday night at 114th & University.

Our crew on the scene tells us a car in the southbound lane has collided with a telephone pole and utility workers are beginning repairs. One person was extracted from the vehicle.

No word yet on the reason for the person seen in handcuffs and no names have been released as of Sunday night. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming in overtime Saturday night.
Texas Tech falls to Wyoming 35-33 in 2OT
End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 1
Clovis Walmart
Walmart in Clovis damaged by Sunday morning fire
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Convicted drunk drivers in Texas will now have to pay child support if they kill a guardian.
Drunk drivers will now have to pay child support if they kill a guardian, Texas law says

Latest News

KCBD News at 10
1 critically injured in collision with telephone pole
KCBD News at 10 Sunday
Texas Tech Rodeo Team preparing for season
Clovis Walmart damaged by fire on Sunday