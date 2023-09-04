Aberg uses Sunday charge to claim first pro win

CRANS MONTANA, SWITZERLAND (NEWS RELEASE) – It’s been weeks in the making.

After finishing inside the top-five four different times in his first dozen pro events, former Texas Tech star and top-ranked World Amateur Ludvig Aberg sealed the deal early Sunday, using a final round 64 to leapfrog 54-hole leader Matthew Fitzpatrick to win the Omega European Masters hosted by Carns-sur-Sierre GC.

In just his third event on the DP Tour and just 70 days after earning his full PGA TOUR card and turning pro, Aberg was absolutely sensational this week, firing a pair of 64s around rounds of 67 and 66 to win his first event as professional.

With less than 24 hours remaining until the Ryder Cup Captains picks by Team Europe’s Captain Luke Donald, Aberg sent one final message, defeating a strong field that included fellow Ryder Cup hopefuls Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard as well as Alex and Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Paired with Ryder Cup Vice Captain Eduardo Molinari just one week after playing with fellow Vice Captain Francesco Molinari, Aberg provided his strongest and most consistent week as professional.

Heading into the final round tied for second and two shots behind Matthew Fitzpatrick, Aberg recorded just five bogeys all week.

The day got off to an inauspicious start as the Swede made bogey on the first hole. After three pars, Aberg closed his opening nine in style, using three birdies on the final five holes to pull to 15-under for the week.

After four more pars, Aberg made his charge on 14-17, recording four straight birdies to flip a two-shot deficit into a two-shot lead.

With the victory, Aberg pocketed over 485,000 Euros to bring his total professional earnings to over seven figures.

Aberg also recorded nearly 500 points to surge inside the top-50 of the DP World Tour standings.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.