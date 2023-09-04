Community Coverage Tour
End Zone Team of The Week: Floydada Whirlwinds

By Pete Christy
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FLOYDADA, Texas (KCBD) - The Floydada Whirlwinds are the End Zone Team of the Week after winning the Floyd County Championship 35-21 over Lockney Friday night.

The Whirlwinds move to 2-0 on the season under head coach J.R. Compton.

The team came to our KCBD studios to talk about the big win, their team and community and what’s up next.

Floydada received the End Zone Team of The Week Football for being selected.

