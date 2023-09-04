End Zone Team of The Week: Floydada Whirlwinds

FLOYDADA, Texas (KCBD) - The Floydada Whirlwinds are the End Zone Team of the Week after winning the Floyd County Championship 35-21 over Lockney Friday night.

The Whirlwinds move to 2-0 on the season under head coach J.R. Compton.

The team came to our KCBD studios to talk about the big win, their team and community and what’s up next.

Floydada received the End Zone Team of The Week Football for being selected.

