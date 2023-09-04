Hot weather continues this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hot weather is going to be a foregone conclusion this week. Usually at this point in the year, it is time to say goodbye to the 100s. The latest date Lubbock has a record of 100 degrees or more is Oct. 3. So, we have been this warm in Sept. in previous years, however this year, the Lubbock area could be consistently warm.

Highs through Friday will range from 100 to 105, depending on where you are in the South Plains. Here in Lubbock, every day will be in the triple digits, and every day within a few degrees, plus or minus, of a record high. Record highs will fall this week.

We’ll also be warm enough again Tuesday that we could see those real small showers and storms like we saw on Monday. For that matter, a similar setup exists for Saturday. We will have to watch how the Tech game pans out.

After that though, we have the first hint of a break in the pattern. Some models have started to bring cooler temperatures and maybe a little bit of rain for next week.

However, going into the science and how models work, we are so far beyond average that the models usually try to push us closer to average in the extended, based on climatology. They essentially could be exaggerating.

So, what we look for now is consistency in the models as we get closer. If chances improve, we’ll let you know. For right now, even if we get a break, an above average Sept. is still in the works as we stand now.

