Lubbock Habitat for Humanity kicks off 2023 Blitz Build

By Sydney Lowther
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 2023 Habitat for Humanity Blitz Build officially kicked off on Labor Day; volunteers from across the community are helping build three houses in 12 days.

“It’s moving fast and we need all the help we can get,” Brittany Morgan, the project manager for the Blitz Build, said.

Labor Day kicks off the Blitz Build every year, and many volunteers have been participating since the beginning, including Rose Wilson.

“Sometimes we just come out early in the morning and stay ‘til the evening to be able to help put up everything,” Wilson said.

Wilson volunteers every year, stating she has seen the impact of the projects in her own neighborhood.

“I just think Habitat is the best thing to happen to east Lubbock, because the houses we are building are for people in need,” Wilson said.

Wilson has been volunteering for the community most of her life and has no plans on stopping.

“That’s the way I want it to be,” Wilson said. “Until God say it’s time to stop, then I’ll be here.”

Habitat usually solely relies on volunteers. However, for the past few years, Morgan, who is working as a project manager, has been the only paid fulltime employee building houses.

“I love helping people and I love helping the community, but I also truly enjoy building houses,” Morgan said.

Morgan has been doing construction since she was a child; she learned it all from her father.

“There aren’t too many females and there is not many younger people right now in the trade, kind of promoted me to continue the trade and further my career,” Morgan said.

Morgan stated seeing a house she helped build go to someone in need is what makes it that much more special to her.

“For Habitat, it is awesome to get people in these homes, with zero percent interest,” Morgan said. “They work their butts off and it’s just a hand up not a hand out.”

Those interested in volunteering have 11 days left to participate in the Blitz Build. Habitat is always looking for volunteers year-round. The waiver to volunteer can be found here.

