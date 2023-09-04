Man arrested, charged with intoxication assault in connection with Sunday crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has been arrested and charged with intoxication assault in connection with a crash that left one person seriously injured Sunday night.

Just after 8:45 p.m., officers were called to a crash with injuries at the intersection of 111th Street and University Ave.

Investigators say 26-year-old Grant Dewbre was driving a passenger car south in the 11000 block of University. Another car, driven by 30-year-old Lavante Lang, was also driving south on the roadway when investigators say Dewbre collided with Lang’s vehicle.

One person has been taken into police custody and another is said to be in serious to critical condition after a wreck that happened Sunday night at 114th & University. (Andrew Wood, KCBD)

Both vehicles left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Lang was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

Dewbre was arrested and charged with intoxication assault. He remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

