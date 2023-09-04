Community Coverage Tour
Man arrested, charged with intoxication assault in connection with Sunday crash

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has been arrested and charged with intoxication assault in connection with a crash that left one person seriously injured Sunday night.

Just after 8:45 p.m., officers were called to a crash with injuries at the intersection of 111th Street and University Ave.

Investigators say 26-year-old Grant Dewbre was driving a passenger car south in the 11000 block of University. Another car, driven by 30-year-old Lavante Lang, was also driving south on the roadway when investigators say Dewbre collided with Lang’s vehicle.

Both vehicles left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Lang was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

Dewbre was arrested and charged with intoxication assault. He remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

