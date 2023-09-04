Monday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in Sunday night crash
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
One seriously injured in crash
- One person is in custody after a car hit a utility pole around 8:45 Sunday night near 114th and University
- One person was seriously injured and police say alcohol is believed to be involved
- Full story here: 1 seriously injured after collision at 111th & University
Two injured in five-vehicle crash
- Police are investigating the cause of a wreck involving five vehicles just before 6 o’clock Sunday at Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q
- Police say two people were moderately injured
- Read more here: 2 injured in 5-vehicle crash at MSF access road & Ave. Q
Fire damages Clovis Walmart
- A fire broke out early Sunday morning in the automotive department causing part of the roof to collapse
- The cause of the fire is under investigation and fortunately no injuries have been reported
- Read more here: Walmart in Clovis damaged by Sunday morning fire
FEMA disaster fund is running out
- President Biden is urging Congress to provide more funding for FEMA’s disaster fund
- The agency says the $3.4 billion is has in reserve could run out in a few weeks due to costly natural disasters
- Details here: Biden wants an extra $4 billion for disaster relief, bringing total request to $16 billion
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.