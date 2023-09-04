Community Coverage Tour
Monday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in Sunday night crash

On Daybreak Today
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

One seriously injured in crash

Two injured in five-vehicle crash

Fire damages Clovis Walmart

  • A fire broke out early Sunday morning in the automotive department causing part of the roof to collapse
  • The cause of the fire is under investigation and fortunately no injuries have been reported
  • Read more here: Walmart in Clovis damaged by Sunday morning fire

FEMA disaster fund is running out

